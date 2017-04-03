版本:
BRIEF-Blackbaud acquires scholarship management platform AcademicWorks

April 3 Blackbaud Inc

* Blackbaud acquires market leading scholarship management platform AcademicWorks

* Blackbaud Inc - in short term, Blackbaud will continue to sell AcademicWorks as a stand-alone solution

* Blackbaud Inc - all AcademicWorks staff is expected to transition to Blackbaud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
