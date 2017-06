June 5 Blackbaud Inc:

* Blackbaud announces new credit facility with an extended term

* Blackbaud Inc- announced that it entered into a new credit facility on June 2 in aggregate amount of $700 million

* Blackbaud Inc - ‍new credit facility, which matures on june 2, 2022, replaces existing credit facility entered into in 2014​