版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Blackbaud says CEO Michael Gianoni's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.7 mln vs $11.5 mln in FY 2015

April 25 Blackbaud Inc:

* Says CEO Michael Gianoni's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $11.5 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Says CEO Michael Gianoni's FY 2016 total compensation includes $4.3 million of stock awards versus $10.1 million of stock awards in fy 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2pdW00W) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐