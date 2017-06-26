BRIEF-Blackbaud to acquire leading charity crowdfunding platform JustGiving

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Blackbaud Inc
* Blackbaud to acquire leading charity crowdfunding platform JustGiving
* Blackbaud Inc - Deal for purchase price of £95 million
* Blackbaud Inc - Blackbaud expects to finance acquisition with cash on hand and borrowings under its existing credit facility
* Blackbaud Inc - Deal for aggregate purchase price of £95 million
* Blackbaud Inc - Closing of transaction is anticipated to occur at conclusion of a customary regulatory review in U.K.
* Says two companies have entered into definitive acquisition agreement which will undergo customary regulatory review in U.K.
* Blackbaud - JustGiving staff expected to transition to Blackbaud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)