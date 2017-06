June 23 Blackberry Ltd:

* Blackberry announces common share purchase program

* Blackberry Ltd - with respect to a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancellation up to 31 million blackberry common shares

* Blackberry Ltd - purpose of repurchase program is to offset portion of expected dilution from our equity incentive plan, from conversion of our 3.75% debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: