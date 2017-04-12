BRIEF-Blackberry awarded $814.9 mln in Qualcomm arbitration

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Blackberry Ltd:
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm
* Blackberry Ltd - final award including interest and reasonable attorneys' fees will be issued after a hearing on may 30, 2017
* Blackberry Ltd - a binding interim arbitration decision awarding Blackberry $814.9 million in royalty overpayments made to Qualcomm Incorporated
* Blackberry Ltd - a binding interim arbitration decision awarding Blackberry $814.9 million in royalty overpayments made to Qualcomm Incorporated
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)