BRIEF-Blackberry awarded $814.9 mln in Qualcomm arbitration

April 12 Blackberry Ltd:

* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm

* Blackberry Ltd - final award including interest and reasonable attorneys' fees will be issued after a hearing on may 30, 2017

* Blackberry Ltd - a binding interim arbitration decision awarding Blackberry $814.9 million in royalty overpayments made to Qualcomm Incorporated

* Blackberry Ltd - a binding interim arbitration decision awarding Blackberry $814.9 million in royalty overpayments made to Qualcomm Incorporated
