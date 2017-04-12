版本:
BRIEF-BlackBerry awarded $814.9 mln in Qualcomm arbitration

April 12 Blackberry Ltd

* Qualcomm - announced binding interim arbitration award requiring co to refund a sum of $814.9 million, plus interest and attorneys' fees, to BlackBerry

* Qualcomm - arbitration limited to prepayment provisions unique to BlackBerry's agreement with co and has no impact on agreements with other licensee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
