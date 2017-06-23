版本:
BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO says "going to be more of second half growth" for software and services business

June 23 BlackBerry Ltd

* BlackBerry CEO says Q1 sales drop due to decline professional services revenue, "we feel comfortable" on software license sales - conference call

* BlackBerry CEO says "going to be more of second half growth" for software and services business - conference call Further company coverage:
