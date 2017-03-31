BRIEF-Blackberry reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.09

March 31 Blackberry Ltd:
* Blackberry reports Q4 fiscal 2017 results above analyst
consensus revenue and EPS estimates
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $297 million versus I/B/E/S view $288.4 million
* Blackberry Ltd - expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP
basis and to generate positive free cash flow for full year
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
I/B/E/S
* Blackberry Ltd qtrly non GAAP total revenue $297 million
versus $487 million last year
* Blackberry - Q4 non-GAAP company total software and
services revenues of $193 million; Q4 GAAP company total
software and services revenues of $182 million
* Qtrly GAAP gross margin of 60pct
* Says Q4 non-GAAP gross margin of 65pct
* Blackberry Ltd - total cash, cash equivalents, short-term,
long-term investments increased by $89 million to approximately
$1.7 billion as of Feb 28, 2017
* Blackberry Ltd -"looking ahead to fiscal 2018, we expect
to grow at or above overall market in our software business"
* Says expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis and to
generate positive free cash flow for full year 2018
* Blackberry Ltd qtrly GAAP total revenue $286 million
versus $464 million last year
* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $976.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $288.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
