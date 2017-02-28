BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln

BRIEF-Bunge increase in regular quarterly common share cash dividend
* Bunge Ltd says quarterly cash dividend of $1.21875per share on its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares
Feb 28 Blackbird Energy Inc :
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Offering will consist of up to 110.0 million common shares of company at a price of $0.55 per common share
* Offering to consist of up to 25.8 million shares to be issued on "CEE flow-through" basis at price of $0.64/CEE flow-through share
* Offering will also consist of up to 6.8 million common shares at a price of $0.59 per CDE flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking watchdog to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business, which the regulator said enhanced the bank's profits at customers' expense.
SAO PAULO, May 24 Shares in Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, gained on Wednesday, bolstered by reports from Reuters and elsewhere it was among assets that scandal-hit parent company J&F Investimentos SA had considered selling.