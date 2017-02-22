版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Blackbird energy intends to acquire Elmworth/Pipestone lands from Paramount Resources

Feb 22 Blackbird Energy Inc

* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)

* Says deal for total consideration of 5 million blackbird common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
