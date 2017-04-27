BRIEF-Blackhawk Network enters into amendment to credit agreement

April 27 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc
* Blackhawk Network Holdings -entered into a first amendment
to credit agreement that amends co's amended and restated credit
agreement dated July 27, 2016
* Blackhawk Network Holdings - pursuant to first
amendment,parties agreed to increase maximum consolidated total
leverage ratio co is required to maintain
* Blackhawk Network - pursuant to amendment, extend
expiration date of commitment of lenders holding to provide term
loans from April 28, 2017 to Jan. 12, 2018 - sec filing
* Blackhawk Network Holdings - pursuant to amendment,parties
agreed to increase maximum amount of specific co permitted to
make in a fiscal year to $60 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: