BRIEF-Blackhawk Network enters into amendment to credit agreement

April 27 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc

* Blackhawk Network Holdings -entered into a first amendment to credit agreement that amends co's amended and restated credit agreement dated July 27, 2016

* Blackhawk Network Holdings - pursuant to first amendment,parties agreed to increase maximum consolidated total leverage ratio co is required to maintain

* Blackhawk Network - pursuant to amendment, extend expiration date of commitment of lenders holding to provide term loans from April 28, 2017 to Jan. 12, 2018 - sec filing

* Blackhawk Network Holdings - pursuant to amendment,parties agreed to increase maximum amount of specific co permitted to make in a fiscal year to $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
