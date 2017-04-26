BRIEF-Blackhawk Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

April 26 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc :

* Blackhawk announces first quarter 2017 financial results; reaffirms annual 2017 guidance

* Q1 loss per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $407.2 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - company's 2017 annual free cash flow projection remains in range of $115 million to $135 million

* Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc - guidance for fiscal 2017 is unchanged compared to guidance provided on february 15, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $189.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: