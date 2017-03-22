BRIEF-Blackline announces underwritten private placement and concurrent non-brokered private placement

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Blackline Safety Corp
* Blackline announces underwritten private placement and concurrent non-brokered private placement
* Blackline safety corp - private placement of 3.5 million common shares of company at an issue price of $3.00 per common share
* Blackline safety - intends to complete non-brokered private placement for aggregate of 2 million common shares at issue price of $3.00 per common share
* Blackline safety - intends to use proceeds of offerings to support development of co's manufacturing capabilities, expansion of international sales network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.