版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 22日 星期一 19:01 BJT

BRIEF-Blackline Inc files to say selling stockholders offering about 3.5 mln shares of co's common stock

May 22 Blackline Inc:

* Blackline Inc files to say selling stockholders offering about 3.5 million shares of co's common stock

* Blackline Inc says it will not receive any proceeds from sale of any shares of common stock by the selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2r8BmTW) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐