BRIEF-Blackline Safety qtrly loss per share $0.06

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Blackline Safety Corp
* Qtrly total revenue of $2.52 million, a 30% increase over prior year's q2
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.06
* Blackline safety corp- during quarter, blackline incurred several initial production line and g7c manufacturing run costs that impacted product margin
* Blackline safety corp- expects to see a similar impact on product margin in q3 as blackline prepares for manufacturing of its new g7x product line
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada