2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Blackline Safety's gas detection instrument achieves final approval for North America

May 9 Blackline Safety Corp:

* Blackline Safety - for North American marketplace, achieved mandated certification for construction, performance, test of g7c gas detection instrument Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


