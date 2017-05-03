BRIEF-Blackpearl Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 3 Blackpearl Resources Inc

* Blackpearl announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Qtrly production averaged 10,753 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day

* Planning to spend between $185 and $190 million on capital projects, down from our initial guidance of $200 million

* Blackpearl Resources Inc FY funds flow from operations is expected to be between $55 and $60 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Blackpearl Resources Inc - anticipate oil and gas production to average between 10,000 and 11,000 boe/d in 2017, unchanged from initial guidance

* Target for initial steam injection for second phase is mid-2018

* Oil production will be impacted during q2 as a result of a facility turnaround and inspection in may

* Blackpearl Resources Inc qtrly oil and gas revenue - gross of $37.2 million versus $13 million