BRIEF-Blackpearl says anticipate oil and gas production to average between 10,000 boe/d and 11,000 boe/d in 2017

May 3 Blackpearl Resources Inc
* Blackpearl announces first quarter 2017 financial and
operating results
* Says production averaged 10,753 barrels of oil equivalent
(boe) per day, a 17% increase compared to Q1 2016 volumes
* Blackpearl Resources - For 2017, planning to spend between
$185 million and $190 million on capital projects, down from
initial guidance of $200 million
* Blackpearl Resources - For year end 2017 debt levels are
anticipated to be between $130 and $135 million, down from our
initial guidance of $135 million and $140 million
* Blackpearl Resources Inc says anticipate oil and gas
production to average between 10,000 boe/d and 11,000 boe/d in
2017
