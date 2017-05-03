BRIEF-Blackpearl says anticipate oil and gas production to average between 10,000 boe/d and 11,000 boe/d in 2017

May 3 Blackpearl Resources Inc

* Blackpearl announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Says production averaged 10,753 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, a 17% increase compared to Q1 2016 volumes

* Blackpearl Resources - For 2017, planning to spend between $185 million and $190 million on capital projects, down from initial guidance of $200 million

* Blackpearl Resources - For year end 2017 debt levels are anticipated to be between $130 and $135 million, down from our initial guidance of $135 million and $140 million

* Blackpearl Resources Inc says anticipate oil and gas production to average between 10,000 boe/d and 11,000 boe/d in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: