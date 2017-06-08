版本:
BRIEF-BlackRock Capital Investment reports pricing of $125 mln of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022

June 7 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp :

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022

* Pricing of $125 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022

* Blackrock Capital -notes will be convertible at initial conversion rate of 118.2173 shares of BCIC's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
