BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment says issued notices to holders of its notes

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp
* Blackrock capital investment corp - on march 15, 2017, co issued notices to holders of its 6.60% senior secured notes, series b, due january 18, 2018
* Blackrock capital investment corp - company will prepay all $17 million in aggregate principal amount of notes on april 17, 2017 - sec filing
* Blackrock capital investment corp - notes will be prepaid at 100% of principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon from january 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.