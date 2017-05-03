版本:
BRIEF-BlackRock Capital qtrly basic earnings $ 0.20 per share

May 3 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp

* Qtrly GAAP net investment income of $0.20 per share

* Qtrly basic earnings $ 0.20 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
