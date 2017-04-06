BRIEF-BlackRock CEO on CNBC: We are not substituting machines for humans

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 (Reuters) -
* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - we are not substituting machines for humans
* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - right now machines do not outperform humans; co is aggressive in lowering fees
* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - china has been trying to keep currency strong
* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - markets will see setback if no tax reform
* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - European stock a better value than U.S. now Further company coverage:
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.