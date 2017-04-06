BRIEF-BlackRock CEO on CNBC: We are not substituting machines for humans

April 6 (Reuters) -

* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - we are not substituting machines for humans

* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - right now machines do not outperform humans; co is aggressive in lowering fees

* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - china has been trying to keep currency strong

* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - markets will see setback if no tax reform

* BlackRock CEO Fink on CNBC - European stock a better value than U.S. now Further company coverage: