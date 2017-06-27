版本:
BRIEF-Blackrock to acquire Cachematrix

June 27 Blackrock Inc:

* Blackrock to acquire Cachematrix

* Terms were not disclosed

* Deal not expected to be material to co's consolidated financial condition or results of operations ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
