BRIEF-Blackrock to sell to underwriters $700 mln principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2027

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Blackrock Inc
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley
* Pursuant to agreement, co agreed to sell to underwriters $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.200% notes due 2027 - sec filing
* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering towards redemption of its outstanding 6.25% notes due 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2noHDrK Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.