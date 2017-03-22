版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock to sell to underwriters $700 mln principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2027

March 22 Blackrock Inc

* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley

* Pursuant to agreement, co agreed to sell to underwriters $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.200% notes due 2027 - sec filing

* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering towards redemption of its outstanding 6.25% notes due 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2noHDrK Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐