BRIEF-Blackrock's Bob Miller says fed is likely to deliver rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes

May 24 Blackrock's Bob Miller :

* The fed is likely to deliver a rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes

* Says the central bank’s goal of full employment has effectively been achieved

* In our view, inflation data is sufficient to support further policy rate normalization by the fed

* Still no clear guidance with respect to pace for reducing reinvestment, or for terminal size, ultimate composition of balance sheet

* We think markets are not adequately pricing in continued policy normalization over next year

* Says fed is at some risk of repeating the 2004 to 2006 experience of gradual, predictable, rate hikes Further company coverage:
