BRIEF-BlackRock's Emily Fletchter comments on MSCI decision on Argentina, Saudi Arabia

June 20 BlackRock's Emily Fletchter:

* Says decision by MSCI to not upgrade Argentina to Emerging Markets status may be a disappointment to some market participants

* Says remind investors of "substantial" positive macro-economic changes Argentina witnessed over recent years

* Says Argentina government has made good progress in "dismantling the protectionist structures" of economy, addressing currency controls

* Says Argentine market remains attractive; believe it is still a "compelling investment destination" for long-term investors

* Says "welcome" MSCI’s decision to launch a review on whether to include Saudi Arabia into MSCI Emerging Markets index

* Says while Saudi Arabia's upgrade by MSCI expected to take place in 2019, MSCI has ability to potentially accelerate timeline

* Says view decision by MSCI on Saudi Arabia as positive given long-term growth opportunities in Saudi Arabian equity market
