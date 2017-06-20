BRIEF-BlackRock's Emily Fletchter comments on MSCI decision on Argentina, Saudi Arabia

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 BlackRock's Emily Fletchter:
* Says decision by MSCI to not upgrade Argentina to Emerging Markets status may be a disappointment to some market participants
* Says remind investors of "substantial" positive macro-economic changes Argentina witnessed over recent years
* Says Argentina government has made good progress in "dismantling the protectionist structures" of economy, addressing currency controls
* Says Argentine market remains attractive; believe it is still a "compelling investment destination" for long-term investors
* Says "welcome" MSCI’s decision to launch a review on whether to include Saudi Arabia into MSCI Emerging Markets index
* Says while Saudi Arabia's upgrade by MSCI expected to take place in 2019, MSCI has ability to potentially accelerate timeline
* Says view decision by MSCI on Saudi Arabia as positive given long-term growth opportunities in Saudi Arabian equity market
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.