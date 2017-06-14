版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says Fed meeting continues to signal 3 rate hikes in 2017

June 14 Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, Global Fixed Income:

* Fed meeting, guidance provided by Janet Yellen continue to signal we should expect 3 rate hikes in 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐