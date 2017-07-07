FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BlackRock's Rick Rieder says U.S. 10-year treasury yield could trade in 2.50-2.75 pct range by year end
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月7日 / 晚上8点36分 / 15 小时前

BRIEF-BlackRock's Rick Rieder says U.S. 10-year treasury yield could trade in 2.50-2.75 pct range by year end

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc

* BlackRock chief investment officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, says U.S. 10-Year treasury yield could trade in 2.50-2.75 percent range by year end

* BlackRock's Rieder -strong employment report went long way toward dispelling prior disappointment & think it should keep fed’s policy normalization path on track‍​

* BlackRock's Rieder - ECB president Draghi's recent policy pronouncements shifting global longer-term interest rate paradigm, driving real rates higher in U.S.

* BlackRock's Rieder says do not believe treasury rates headed continually higher, but rather that "we are stair-stepping higher to a new range for rates"

* BlackRock's Rieder says thinks that fed will see wage data as satisfactory & clearly can execute a Sept. decision on initiating balance-sheet reduction‍​

* BlackRock's Rieder says rates investors must watch central bank policy evolution well beyond U.S.’s borders, such as ECB and BoJ policy Further company coverage:

