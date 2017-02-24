版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 02:25 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock's strategist expects global reflation, domestic cyclical upswing to support Chinese equities

Feb 24 Blackrock's strategist Kate Moore :

* Blackrock's strategist Kate Moore - Expect global reflation and domestic cyclical upswing, as reflected in Blackrock GPS, to support Chinese equities

* Blackrock's Moore says "Progress on domestic structural reforms and undemanding valuations add to China’S attractions"
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐