BRIEF-Blackrock’s Turnill provides comments on disconnect between fed normalization, falling long-term rates

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
* Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill provides comments on disconnect between Fed normalization and falling long-term rates
* Blackrock's Turnill says the rates disconnect is partly due to markets overly focusing on softening inflation data while fed focuses more on outlook
* Blackrock's Turnill - sees sustained above-trend global growth & stabilizing inflation ahead
* Blackrock's Turnill - above-trend global growth & stabilizing inflation mean impact of Fed’s pace of normalization may be greater than bond markets currently anticipate
* Blackrock's Turnill says "our base case is for modestly rising U.S. rates"
* Blackrock's Turnill says front-end to intermediate U.S. Treasuries, as well as credit and mortgages offer little cushion against Fed normalization hiccups Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.