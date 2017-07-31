FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月31日 / 下午2点26分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says reduced supply & increased demand likely to keep industrial metal prices stable

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Blackrock's strategist Richard Turnill:

* See signs that reduced supply and increased demand for industrial metals may be more than temporary ‍​

* We do see opportunities in emerging market companies as well as in global firms with robust cash flows, dividend-growth potential

* On the demand side, see sustained global economic expansion and relatively healthy demand from China providing support

* Advocate a neutral stance to metals and mining stocks overall

* Reduced supply & increased demand likely to help keep industrial metals prices stable from here

* Favor a selective approach to metals and mining companies’ debt, with a preference for higher-quality high yield bonds Further company coverage:

