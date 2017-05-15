BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says with inflation up from depressed levels, see rising real rates driving yields up from here

May 15 Blackrock's strategist Richard Turnill:

* Blackrock's strategist Richard Turnill says with inflation up from depressed levels, see rising real rates driving yields up from here

* Blackrock's strategist richard Turnill says "real yields do not yet appear to be pricing in the sustained economic expansion we see ahead"

* Blackrock's Turnill says rising real yields also likely mean lower-to-flat stock valuations, a factor holding down equity returns

* Blackrock's Turnill - Generally prefer non-U.S. Equities and selected alternatives over fixed income, credit over government bonds on fiveyear time horizon

* Blackrock's Turnill says many alternatives currently do not compensate investors generously for their illiquidity, in our view

* Blackrock's Turnill says prospective equity returns are low relative to history, but we see even more subdued returns for government debt as yields shift gradually higher

* Blackrock's Turnill says many alternatives offer diversification benefits & potential excess returns in long run if investors can access top managers