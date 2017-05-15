BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says with inflation up from depressed levels, see rising real rates driving yields up from here

May 15 Blackrock's strategist Richard Turnill:
* Blackrock's strategist Richard Turnill says with inflation
up from depressed levels, see rising real rates driving yields
up from here
* Blackrock's strategist richard Turnill says "real yields
do not yet appear to be pricing in the sustained economic
expansion we see ahead"
* Blackrock's Turnill says rising real yields also likely
mean lower-to-flat stock valuations, a factor holding down
equity returns
* Blackrock's Turnill - Generally prefer non-U.S. Equities
and selected alternatives over fixed income, credit over
government bonds on fiveyear time horizon
* Blackrock's Turnill says many alternatives currently do
not compensate investors generously for their illiquidity, in
our view
* Blackrock's Turnill says prospective equity returns are
low relative to history, but we see even more subdued returns
for government debt as yields shift gradually higher
* Blackrock's Turnill says many alternatives offer
diversification benefits & potential excess returns in long run
if investors can access top managers
