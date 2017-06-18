版本:
BRIEF-Blackstone buys The Office Group in 500 mln stg deal - Sky News

June 18 (Reuters) -

* Blackstone buys british flexible office provider The Office Group in 500 million stg deal - Sky News Source text : bit.ly/2sfFbWC Further company coverage:
