2017年 6月 5日

BRIEF-Blackstone Group says funds managed by Blackstone tactical opportunities made equity investment in Ascenty

June 5 Blackstone Group Lp

* Blackstone Group - funds managed by Blackstone tactical opportunities made equity investment in Ascenty, a data center & telecom services co in Brazil

* Blackstone Group Lp - terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
