BRIEF-Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
March 21 Blackstone Group LP
* Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ, citing sources
* Blackstone is seeking sale or initial public offering of Logicor, likely resulting in deal of more than 10 billion euros - WSJ, citing sources Source text: on.wsj.com/2mPUUGS
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results