BRIEF-Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ

March 21 Blackstone Group LP

* Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ, citing sources

* Blackstone is seeking sale or initial public offering of Logicor, likely resulting in deal of more than 10 billion euros - WSJ, citing sources Source text: on.wsj.com/2mPUUGS
