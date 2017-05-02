版本:
BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes

May 1 Blackstone mortgage Trust

* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes

* Notes will pay interest semiannually at a rate of 4.375% per annum and will mature on may 5, 2022

* Pricing of underwritten public offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon:
