BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust reports offering of convertible senior notes

May 1 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc:

* Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces public offering of convertible senior notes

* Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - commenced underwritten public offering of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Blackstone Mortgage Trust - to use net proceeds from offering to originate and purchase additional commercial mortgage loans and other target assets

* Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - notes will mature on May 1, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
