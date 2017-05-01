BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust reports offering of convertible senior notes

May 1 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc:
* Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces public offering
of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - commenced underwritten
public offering of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of
convertible senior notes due 2022
* Blackstone Mortgage Trust - to use net proceeds from
offering to originate and purchase additional commercial
mortgage loans and other target assets
* Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - notes will mature on May
1, 2022
