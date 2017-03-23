版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Blonder Tongue Laboratories says on March 21, co, unit entered first amendment to amended, restated senior subordinated convertible loan, security agreement

March 23 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc

* Blonder Tongue Laboratories - on March 21, co, unit entered first amendment to amended, restated senior subordinated convertible loan, security agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2mZo06B) Further company coverage:
