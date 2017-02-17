BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands says most of the restaurants will close in 2017

Feb 17 Bloomin' Brands Inc
* Bloomin' Brands Inc - on February 15, 2017, company
decided to close 43 underperforming restaurants
* Bloomin' Brands - most of the restaurants will close in
2017
* Bloomin' Brands - recognized pre-tax asset impairments and
closing costs of $46.5 million during thirteen weeks and fiscal
year ended december 25, 2016
* Bloomin' Brands Inc - expects to incur additional charges
of approximately $19.5 million to $23.5 million over next three
years related to closures
