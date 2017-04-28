BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands to sell and refranchise 45 outback steakhouses in four states

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Bloomin' Brands Inc
* Bloomin' Brands Inc - sale and refranchising of 45 outback steakhouses in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico
* Bloomin' Brands, Inc refranchises 54 company-owned locations to longtime franchise partners
* Bloomin' Brands Inc - sale and refranchising of 45 outback steakhouses to Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts Inc and its affiliates
* Bloomin' Brands - sale of eight outback restaurants and 1 Carrabba's Italian Grill in Montana, South Dakota, Utah & Wyoming to Evergreen Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes