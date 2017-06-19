版本:
2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Blucora appoints Ann Bruder chief legal officer

June 19 Blucora Inc-

* Blucora announces appointment of Ann Bruder as chief legal officer

* Blucora Inc - Ann Bruder has joined company as chief legal officer and secretary, effective June 19, 2017

* Blucora Inc - Bruder replaces Mark Finkelstein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
