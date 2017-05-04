版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:52 BJT

BRIEF-Blucora reports qtrly earnings per share $1.04

May 4 Blucora Inc:

* Blucora announces first quarter 2017 results and preliminary tax season results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $135 million to $138.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $493 million to $506 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.04

* Qtrly revenue $ 182.4 million versus $ 165.8 million

* Fy non-GAAP net income to be between $59.0 million and $66.8 million, or $1.28 to $1.45 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐