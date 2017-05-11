BRIEF-Blue Bird reports Q2 sales $208.7 million

May 11 Blue Bird Corp
* Blue Bird delivers solid fiscal 2017 second quarter
performance
* Q2 sales $208.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $195.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales $980 million to $1.01 billion
* Blue Bird Corp - Qtrly unit sales for quarter totaled
2,367 buses, 235 units (or 11%) above same period last year
* Blue Bird Corp - Reaffirming full-year fiscal 2017 net
sales guidance of $980 million - 1,010 million, adjusted ebitda
guidance of $72 - 76 million
* Blue Bird Corp - Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share
$0.08
* Blue Bird Corp - Qtrly diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations $0.07
