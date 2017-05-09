BRIEF-Blue Buffalo reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc
* Blue Buffalo reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 sales $302 million versus I/B/E/S view $299.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.91 to $0.94
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion
* Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc - expects 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $150 million to $170 million.
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia