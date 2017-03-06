版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 00:04 BJT

BRIEF-Blue Harbour Group reports 8.99 pct stake in WebMD Health Corp as of Feb 23

March 6 Blue Harbour Group LP:

* Blue Harbour Group LP reports 8.99 percent stake in WebMD Health Corp as of February 23, 2017 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2mtC9vp) Further company coverage:
