版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Blue Sky announces private placement financing

April 3 Blue Sky Energy Inc

* Blue Sky announces private placement financing

* Has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5 million units of blue sky at a price of $1.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
