BRIEF-Blue Sky Uranium says drilling program at Amarillo Grande uranium project has recommenced

May 2 Blue Sky Uranium Corp:

* 3000 metre reverse-circulation drilling program at Amarillo Grande uranium project has recommenced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
