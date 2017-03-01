版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Bluebird Bio announces clinical, biological outcomes

March 1 Bluebird Bio Inc:

* Announces clinical and biological outcomes for first patient with sickle cell disease treated with gene therapy

* Bluebird Bio - adverse events (AES) were consistent with busulfan conditioning, no AES related to lentiglobin drug product have been observed to date

* Patient has resumed regular school attendance and reports full participation in normal physical activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐