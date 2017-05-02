BRIEF-Bluebird Bio entered into a worldwide license agreement around its proprietary lentiviral vector platform with Novartis Pharma

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Bluebird Bio Inc
* Bluebird bio inc- entered into a worldwide license agreement around its proprietary lentiviral vector platform with novartis pharma ag
* Bluebird bio inc- financial terms of agreement with novartis include an upfront payment to bluebird as well as milestone and royalty payments
* Bluebird bio-under terms novartis to non-exclusively license certain of co's patent rights to develop, commercialize chimeric antigen receptor t cell therapies for oncology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.