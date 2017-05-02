BRIEF-Bluebird Bio entered into a worldwide license agreement around its proprietary lentiviral vector platform with Novartis Pharma

May 2 Bluebird Bio Inc

* Bluebird bio inc- entered into a worldwide license agreement around its proprietary lentiviral vector platform with novartis pharma ag

* Bluebird bio inc- financial terms of agreement with novartis include an upfront payment to bluebird as well as milestone and royalty payments

* Bluebird bio-under terms novartis to non-exclusively license certain of co's patent rights to develop, commercialize chimeric antigen receptor t cell therapies for oncology